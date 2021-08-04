Mayor presents mid-year budget to city council

The Schember Administration met with city council members Wednesday to review the mid-year budget.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, the city’s budget is over $97 million.

The mayor also took the time to address the need for a storm water fee, to address maintenance issues brought on by storm sewer failures.

He says the funds needed for the upgrade would be based on the amount of water residents, businesses, organizations, even non-profits, use.

“The sewer fund is based on the amount of water they use. People are not watering their lawns as much as they used too, so we’re expecting a $1.1 million deficit in our revenues, which translates to a little over $700,000 in this fund for sewers,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The mayor hopes city council can review the mid-year budget and come up with a plan to address the storm water issue.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list