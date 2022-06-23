Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed June 25 as Pride Day in the City of Erie.

Mayor Schember and other community leaders announced pride events taking place in Erie this week at the Mayor’s weekly news conference Thursday.

It’s Pride Night at the Erie SeaWolves game, and residents are invited to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

On Saturday, June 25, Erie’s Pride Fest and Parade returns.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, members of the community will gather at The Zone Dance Club on West 18th Street, and will march down to Perry Square at noon.

It’s the first Pride Parade since the pandemic began, and local leaders invite all members of the community to come celebrate.

“Pride is about everybody coming out, all ages, genders, sexualities, even allies. It’s a very important space to have our allies there to support us in the community. It’s really important because we don’t have a space like this. There are very few safe spaces for the LGBTQ community, in particular our youth,” said Alex Sphon, president, NWPA Pride.

