Mayor reacts after citizens voice concerns over proposed 2020 budget

Questions and concerns are raised after Mayor Joe Schember proposes tax and fee increases within his proposed 2020 budget.

Mayor Schember’s administration claims that this budget will help the city’s financial issues in the long run, but some residents say this is not the solution to the financial problem.

Mixed emotions are spread across the City of Erie after the recent release of the proposed 2020 budget.

“Raising taxes is not the solution, you know, especially people that have a middle income or are lower in the city. It’s just a lot more burden on them,” said Wayne Bennett, Concerned resident.

“They should increase it slower overtime, but not just at big chucks at one time,” said Daniel Hotchkiss, city resident.

Another resident explained that he understands the need for some expenses to increase, but at the same time the city needs to understand that many incomes are not going up.

“Unfortunately, our wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of the city, so this is a blow to city residents for the taxes to keep going up like this,” Lynn Johnson.

The Mayor explains he understands the concerns, but in order to move the city forward, long term, these increases are necessary.

“I think all of us individually have to deal with our financial situation and make the best decisions we can,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

According to Mayor Schember, 88 percent of the budget is employee salaries and benefits. 5.6 percent falls under insurance, debt, community service. This leaves the city with about 5.6 million dollars in spending that they can control.

For the 2020 budget, the city says they were only able to cut just over $16,500 in supplies.

Erie City Council is beginning to look over the budget and will voice any concerns or changes they believe are necessary to the Mayor’s administration.