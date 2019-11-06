Mayor releases proposed 2020 budget for City of Erie

If you’re a city home owner or real estate owner, your property taxes are going up. At least that is the plan presented by Mayor Schember today.

Some changes could come in fees for residents in the City of Erie come 2020.

Mayor Joe Schember says taxes for city property owners need to go up 6% next year in order to slay Erie’s “three headed dragon.” That is the nickname given to the three major issues facing the city.

The City of Erie worked with Public Financial Management to construct this budget, which tackles three problems: pension, debt, and structural deficit.

“What we are doing is we are thinking long term for the city, what’s best for the city long term. Some of the changes we are making in this years budget will save the city $11 million over the next 20 years. If we don’t make these changes, we are going to have to increase taxes and fees to make up for that $11 million,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

One of those changes includes a property tax increase of 6%. If you have a home worth $100,000, your tax will up $75 under this proposal.

“Any increase is a burden on our citizens, so with that being said, as a council, we will have to do our diligence and see what we can do to possibly offset that,” said James Winarski, Erie City Council President.

That tax could effect city residents, however, there is another proposed tax that could effect people who just work in the city.

“The increased tax applies to people that live outside of the city. The income tax that they pay to the city will go from 0.18 to 0.50 next year, and obviously, if they live outside the city, but work in the city, they use a lot of services,” said Mayor Schember.

There is also a proposed increase in the sewer and refuse fees. The Mayor wants a sewer rate hike of $6.55 per quarter and a refuse fee increase of $10.26 a quarter.

Also, there are plans to send delinquent parking tickets in for collection, which is expected to generate $300,000 in revenue.

Discussions over the budget are now underway between the city’s administration and Erie City Council.