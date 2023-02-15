City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember addressed the Rotary Club of Erie Wednesday afternoon and discussed plans for the year ahead.

The mayor spoke at the Sheraton Hotel on Erie’s Bayfront to inform community members of the city projects accomplished in 2022.

Schember’s speech explained the way funding was spent last year and plans for the year ahead. He also said he got to hear feedback.

“I’m always open, honest, transparent and accessible in everything I do…Not everyone necessarily agreed with me. Some of them challenged me on issues, which is fine. That’s good. That makes me think and hopefully I can get better, do better things than what I had even planned to do,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Schember said he is impressed with the attendance; he also said many community members want to be informed about the future of the city.