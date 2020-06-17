Mayor Schember and administration looks to improve city’s deep diversity issues

Mayor Joe Schember said that there are six different goals that his administration will work on to improve the city’s deep diversity issues.

One way that the City of Erie is looking to move forward is by bringing together different community groups.

This will hopefully not only bring in different voices in talks, but also different ideas to trigger action.

“We’ve been living with racial disparity for 400 years since slavery existed and we never got far enough away from it. I want to eliminate that, but its not going to happen overnight. We need everyone involved we need to keep talking and coming up with good initiatives that are going to move us forward,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

The mayor’s current initiatives calls for an expansion of police efforts. This includes a new role for an officer that will not only look to help diversify the police force, but also help with expanding community programs such as the Police Athletic League.

“It gives me an opportunity to not only recruit more schools which is on the table going into next school year, but it also allows me to add additional officers to the process to where that will provide the ability to have more sustaining, more frequent and consistent conversations during the school days,” said Sergeant Tom Lenox, Erie Police Department.

As the city works to activate the initiatives, one member of the administration explained something everyone needs to do is listen.

“We feel your pain, the hurt, the anger, the frustration and what you witnesses here locally and what’s happened across the nation and just work with us and we are sincerely in this together,” said Michael Outlaw, Community Liaison for the City of Erie.

According to the initiatives presented by the mayor, it says that the city will activate the eight people’s super initiatives and draft a diversity, equity and inclusion plan for Erie.

Having open study sessions with city council on police policy and procedures and implementing body cameras as part of the officers uniform as soon as possible.