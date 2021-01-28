Mayor Schember announces $5.8 million for downtown streetscape master plan

Mayor Joe Schember announces $5.8 million committed to implementing the downtown streetscape master plan.

This plan is broken down into four phases.

Phase one has multiple layers. The first is adding soil cells and inlets, removing misplaced trees, trim well placed trees and plant trees where they are missing on State Street, east and west sides from 2nd to 12th Streets.

The second will be the Perry Square electric service expansion.

The third phase is street lighting and electric service. This will take place generally on State and French Streets from 2nd to 12th; East 3rd, 4th and 5th from State to French; North Park Row to South Park Row from Peach to French, and East 6th, north side, from French to Parade.

“It will get underway this summer and it will be going on for the next three summers. It is really going to transform the downtown streetscape,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

Phases 2, 3 and 4 will be the replacement of aging and defective concrete sidewalks and curbs.