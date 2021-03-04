Mayor Schember announces proposed waterworks repayment deal

Mayor Joe Schember has announced a proposed waterworks repayment deal to city council.

In today’s mayoral press conference, Schember says this proposed deal would solve the city’s major debt problem.

The city would need to pay the debt down with funds received from the water authority to resolve the debt problem.

“City council approved the use of $78.7 million to pay off about half of the city’s debt. It will have the following impact not only on city finances, but also on the amount of real estate and property tax that you will have to pay in the future,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The mayor also says this will improve the quality for all Erie residents.