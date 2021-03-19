Mayor Schember assures neighbors no decisions have been made concerning the Kahkwa Bridge or the Ravine underneath it

Erie Mayor Joe Schember is assuring neighbors that no decisions have been made concerning the Kahkwa Bridge or the Ravine that runs underneath it.

The controversy started on Wednesday night when a neighbor complained to City Council that repairs the bridge could destroy the natural beauty of the ravine by building a bypass road to Ravine Drive.

In a written statement the mayor said that seven options are currently being considered to either fix or demolish the bridge while keeping access open to the Erie Yacht Club and houses in the Ferncliff neighborhood.

The mayor plans to meet with neighbors on Sunday.