Mayor Schember believes Ravine Drive project will likely not happen; decision expected within weeks

The City of Erie continues the discussion on the Ravine Drive project.

Many have concerns about the possible plans to build an access road that may connect Ravine Drive where the Kahkwa Bridge needs to be replaced, but those plans may change.

Mayor Joe Schember says the project will likely not happen. He also has had meetings with neighbors last weekend about their concerns about the possible project.,

The sound of birds chirping in the quiet Rosemont Avenue neighborhood is what residents like to hear, but many people are hoping this sound won’t be interrupted.

“If they realign the roads, I’m concerned about the amount of traffic that would be coming down narrow streets.” said Richard Sukitsch.

Sukitsch is a resident on Rosemont Avenue. He has had concern about the construction work that might take place, but not anymore The City of Erie had plans to build an access road to connect Ravine Drive, but the mayor says otherwise.

“I think it’s unlikely at this point that we’re going to put in another road just because the impact on the environment and the neighborhood on either side.” Mayor Schember said.

Residents say the bridge is a concern for many in the area.

“I would say that I’d like to hear the other part because something needs to be done about the bridge and I hope that is something that will be taken care of.” Sukitsch said.

Mayor Schember took the time to hear the concerns of residents about the proposed access road. He says he hears the concerns of residents and that’s why plans are being adjusted. The mayor says he understands taking down 40 trees just to put a road could be harmful to the environment and neighborhood.

“What we want to do is probably get the bridge down quickly as possible just to avoid the possibility that it might collapse.” Mayor Schember said.

The city will make a final decision about the bridge in the next several weeks.