Mayor Schember declares snow emergency for City of Erie

Mayor Joe Schember declaring a snow emergency in the City of Erie on Friday, which means that residents must follow odd-even parking rules this weekend.

This comes as many City of Erie residents continue to take care of their driveways and sidewalks. An Erie resident, also a school crossing guard, says he tries to clear off sidewalks so students can use the crosswalks.

“It’s very important to cross right here. The kids I’ve seen, they don’t pay attention like they should and the drivers too. It’s very important to keep it plowed out,” said Bill Adams, City of Erie resident.

Another resident helping his family member shovel says he was hoping the snow would finally stop.

“I never mind helping family out, but I’m definitely over the shoveling and we got a little glimpse of the 40° weather this week and then, of course, we got pounded again,” said Ethan Ziegenfuss, City of Erie resident.

Jeff Gibbens, Assistant Bureau Chief for City Streets, says it is difficult for plows to get through neighborhoods with cars parked on both sides.

“It gets a little taxing on you if you haven’t been in a snow plow before, it beats you up pretty good, especially the stress level when you’re trying to squeeze between cars and you have a half an inch on either side of your plow and you have to determine if I’m going to back up or am I going to try to get through here?” said Jeff Gibbens, Assistant Bureau Chiefs for City Streets.