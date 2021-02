Mayor Joe Schember delivered his 2021 State of the City Address Thursday.

During the 30 minute Address, the mayor discussed his goals which can be measured through 26 KPIs.

These are divided into five categories:

Rich, cultural diversity

Welcoming & vibrant neighborhoods

Creating a world class Downtown and Bayfront

Excellent education for everyone

Abundance of family sustaining jobs

Watch the full 2021 State of the City of Erie Address below: