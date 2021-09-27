Mayor Schember hopes to get sewer plan approved by City Council

The price tag to fix Erie’s aging storm sewers will be large and the city still has no way to pay that bill.

That’s why Mayor Joe Schember is asking City Council for more than ten million dollars to do repairs.

In Mayor Schember’s plan, the money would come from the city’s portion of the American Rescue Plan money.

Earlier on JET 24, the mayor admitted getting a council majority has been a tough sell.

“I’m not sure we’ve got the four votes. I’m sure it will be coming to a vote here in the October meetings, I’m hoping at least. We’ll see where things stand. I certainly hope council looks at this very well and does the right things,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), Mayor of Erie.

If council rejects Schember’s plan, he said that he is not sure where the city will get the money for needed repairs.

