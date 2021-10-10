Mayor Schember joins officials across Pennsylvania to discuss fireworks in their cities, townships, and boroughs

Erie Mayor Joe Schember was among 200 local officials across Pennsylvania who gathered at this year’s annual Summit of the State Municipal League.

Leaders are calling on the general assembly to regulate fireworks in their cities, townships and boroughs.

Mayor Schember said that while there should be no fireworks shot off in the City of Erie, he still sees an increase in their use around the summer holidays.

“Especially in the Fourth of July. Even in the wee hours of the morning you hear fireworks going off. A lot of it is park areas which still is illegal in the city. It’s too close to houses. It shouldn’t be done anywhere. I do get a lot of complaints about it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

According to the PA Municipal League, there has been a significant increase in fireworks related incidents and injuries.

