Mayor Schember looking into garbage workers’ safety

Mayor Joe Schember is in talks with the city’s Public Works to find out better times for workers to do their job in certain neighborhoods.

The Mayor and Public Works are looking at locations that have high crimes, including where the gunfire took place at E. 7th St. between Reed St. and Wayne St. Thursday afternoon.

The gunfire incident happened outside of a graduation party. 19 shell casings were found from the incident.

Police say no one was injured, but the city’s garbage truck and several cars took some bullets.