Mayor Schember outlines plan and vision for the City of Erie

Mayor Joe Schember has outlined a plan and vision for the City of Erie.

Mayor Schember says he’s committed to making Erie a wonderful home for everyone who lives and works here. The mayor’s plan includes about 20 elements the City of Erie expects to complete by the end of 2021.

Another five goals are with the Erie School District and the Regional Chamber of Commerce. These are said to be complete by 2024.

Mayor Joe Schember says the City of Erie Department of Economic and Community Development is working on ways to provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and businesses to grow and expand.

Mayor Schember says since he took office in 2018, the city loan fund has almost doubled to $13.7 million.