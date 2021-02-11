Mayor Schember proclaims February 2021 as Benjamin Wiley Month

Mayor Joe Schember announced in his weekly news conference that February 2021 is Benjamin Wiley Month in the City of Erie.

Benjamin Wiley was an active community leader who advocated for the most vulnerable. Mayor Joe Schember says Wiley has done so much for the community of color and for the poor. Wiley established the Robert Benjamin Wiley Community Charter School in the City of Erie.

Now, the Mayor has proclaimed the month of February 2021 to be Benjamin Wiley Month in the City of Erie.

“I encourage everyone to follow us throughout the month of February on social media as we showcase black businesses, local and national African American legends and their accomplishments,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

“Get involved in the process,” – important advice from Fred Rush. Fred Rush is a native of Belzoni, Mississippi. His… Posted by City of Erie Government on Tuesday, February 9, 2021