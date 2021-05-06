Mayor Schember proclaims May “Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month”

Mayor Joe Schember proclaiming May “Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month” on Thursday. This is the third time that Mayor Schember has proclaimed the month in the City of Erie.

The group are the fastest growing minority in the United States, making up 5.8% of the population, or 19.1 million people.

The president of Erie’s AAPI organization says they’re working to educate the public about their culture by traveling to area schools and nursing homes.

“Here in Erie, it is so good to see the way our heritage is celebrated, we all come together. Erie is a very, very welcoming community.” Said Annapreet Oberoi.

There will be an event celebrated AARI heritage on May 25th at the Sunset Drive-In featuring the move Minari, an Asian-American award winning film.