It’s budget time for the City of Erie, and Wednesday, city council members got their first look at Mayor Joe Schember’s $98.1 million general fund budget for next year.

The stormwater fee passed by a vote of 7-to-0. The mayor will work hand in hand with the city council over the next several weeks to iron out final decisions, but one piece of information that residents will be happy to hear is that there are no proposed tax increases in the budget.

It’s the earliest a mayor has ever presented a budget to the city council. Erie Mayor Joe Schember said he has taken a different approach to the budget this year, working more closely with individual department heads and going line by line through their budgets.

Taxes are not rising this year according to this proposal, mainly due to funding the city has been saving from its deal with the water authority.

“But again, that’s the thing that’s allowing us not to raise taxes, which ideally, I’d like to never raise taxes. Unfortunately, the city’s expenses go up much faster than the revenue. We’re hoping we can get more people living in Erie and as a result, there will be more revenue coming in from various taxes and such,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Fees are on the rise, however. The city sewer fee is set to be raised by 4.35%, and the refuse fee will be raised by 12.6%, due to increased wages for refuse workers.

The mayor also added the city is spending more money than it’s bringing in, with expenses up 2.55% this year and revenue only up by 1%.

Meanwhile, the stormwater fee did pass by a vote of 7-to-0. However, one council member had questions about how that money will be used.

Councilman Ed Brzezinski wanted to make sure funding for the stormwater situation was only used for that purpose, which Mayor Schember gave him his word would be utilized correctly.

“I want to reiterate the fact that I was concerned about and did not get a definitive answer to is that, that money that’s going to be collected, $1.4 million to $1.7 million, whatever is coming in, that will be in a fund that we only use for the problems that we’re having. Not hiring people or anything else,” said Ed Brzezinski, Erie City councilman.

Erie City Council will be hosting public study sessions in the near future to further dive into and discuss the proposed budget.