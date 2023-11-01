The City of Erie’s proposed budget for next year is a financial mixed bag for property owners.

Mayor Joe Schember presented his 2024 budget to Erie City Council Wednesday.

First the good news, there is no tax increase in the $103 million spending plan. However, there is a 5.6 percent increase in the garbage fee and a 2.5 percent increase in the sewer fee.

If approved, It would be the second year in a row those fees were hiked.

The proposed budget also comes with a $2.8 million deficit. Which Schember wants to cover by using money from the Erie Water Works lease prepayment deal.

Council has to approve a new budget by Dec., 31.