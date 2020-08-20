Mayor Schember reacts to Erie City Council’s approval of long-term lease deal with Erie Water Works

Eyes are set on the future after city council approved a long-term lease deal with Erie Water Works.

The Schember Administration first presented the deal to council back in November, but the Mayor explained that because council waited they are projected to get more money out of this.

The lease deal approved was for about $95 million and would extend to 2060.

The city is not expected to begin seeing this money for another couple of months and a vote is still needed by the water works board.

“If we closed yesterday we would’ve gotten a 101.5 million dollars, which is 11.5 million more than we would’ve gotten last December, so its very exciting. We’ve only based our estimates on getting 95 million, which it should be in that ballpark,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The water works board is scheduled to meet this afternoon.