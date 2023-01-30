As the call for police reform continues across the country, peaceful protests are taking place in the commonwealth — including right here in the City of Erie.

A rally for justice for Tyre Nichols was held outside of City Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29. Participants said they are asking for reforms to policing and looking to address law enforcement’s use of excessive force.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said people have the right to protest peacefully.

“People certainly have the right to voice their opinions, no holds barred. There was no violence, which I was very, very happy about, and everybody has the right to peacefully protest what they believe in. That’s fine. That’s part of life in America, and I encourage them to continue doing that,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Schember said in the City of Erie, the police department continues to look at ways to improve community policing.