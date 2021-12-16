Mayor Schember reacts to passage of 2022 budget without increased fees for sewage and refuse

Mayor Joe Schember has reacted to Erie City Council passing the 2022 budget.

The mayor says despite the budget being passed he believes increased fees for sewage and refuse should have been included.

Erie City Council passed the 2022 budget without increasing those fees.

Mayor Schember says he believes the fees could be larger in 2023 since they were not included in 2022. He also says it would have been roughly $35 a year for city residents, which would amount to about $9 a quarter.

“We really thought that was important. We thought that increase was going to keep costs down as opposed to postponing it. City Council, there was a majority that wasn’t willing to pass it and I respect their opinion,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The mayor says the budget will be balanced using reserve funds from Erie Water Works.