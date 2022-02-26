On Friday Feb. 25, Erie Mayor Joe Schember discovered an interesting note that was left at his residence.

According to Erie Police, the note was discovered around 8:15 a.m. and stated that two bombs were placed inside the Erie County Courthouse.

Police and bomb squad conducted a full search of the courthouse and did not find any bombs.

The courthouse has been reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate the letter left on the mayor’s car.