Mayor Schember reflects on 2018 and focuses on goals for the new year

Wednesday marks exactly one year since Mayor Joe Schember was sworn into office. Now, he's looking back on 2018, preparing for new goals in 2019.

The mayor says one of his proudest accomplishments is building a diverse team committed to transforming Erie. He says being transparent and accessible is a top priority, something he hopes to continue into the new year.

Schember says his administration also made progress on handling the city's budget deficit.

"One of the things we did when we started to realize the budget situation, about the middle of last year, as we put a policy in place that any time an employee leaves we want to evaluate the position and say, 'Do we really need to replace it?' and if we do need to replace it, could we do it with a part-timer instead of a full-timer?"

In 2018, the city eliminated six positions, saving $550,000 in salaries and expenses.