Mayor Schember requesting ARP funds for five city improvement projects

Mayor Joe Schember is hoping city council will invest more than $9 million of ARP Funding into park and neighborhood upgrades.        

The mayor is asking Erie City Council to invest more than $9 million into city development projects, requesting $5 million dollars of ARP funding for park and public space improvements, and roughly $40,000 for the Cities of Service Love Your Block program.       

The Director of Planning and Neighborhood Resources says they are requesting funding for a total of five projects to improve the quality of life for city residents. 

The mayor is also asking city council to invest $3 million in neighborhood revitalization.

