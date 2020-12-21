Mayor Schember responds to questions about creating diversity in jobs for the city

Many people are questioning the mayor’s agenda of creating more diversity in city jobs.

According to the mayor, many people may not be listening to what he says about his agenda.

The mayor said that the city has always hired the most qualified applicant, but the city is trying to attract more minorities.

“If we happen to have two people that are very similar in skill set and one is minority and one is white, our policy is we’ll hire the minority, but if the white is clearly qualified, that’s the person who will get hired,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

The mayor said that he will continue to tackle his goal in creating a more diverse work environment in the city jobs.