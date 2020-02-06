Mayor Schember returns to office following cancer surgery

Mayor Joe Schember made his return to City Hall today. This comes after he underwent prostate cancer surgery last week.

The Mayor explained that during his recovery he was still in contact with his administration to assist on different projects, but today is his first day back in.

Mayor Schember went onto say that throughout the day he will concentrate on working to figure out what he missed.

The Mayor announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last month and he says he is thankful for all the support he has had.

The Mayor explained he will begin chemotherapy treatments once he is fully recovered, which is expected to take four to six weeks.