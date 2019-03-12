Mayor Schember shares his thoughts on the possible sale of Lord Corp.

A company that employs thousands of people in Erie and Crawford counties could be up for sale.

The Lord Corporation has not confirmed or denied that they are being sold. Mayor Joe Schember says if the Lord Corporation is being sold, he hopes the company that buys it will keep jobs in the Erie area. He added that it would be nice to see a regional company come in and buy the company, so it can remain somewhat local.

“We’ve been producing really well for Lord all these years, 90 years ago when it was first founded right here in Erie, said Mayor Schember. “I would hope that the purchaser see the value in that and want to stay here in erie and take advantage of all the good things we have here. ”

According to Bloomberg News, Lord Corporation Adhesive and Coatings Manufacturer could be worth as much as $3 billion. Lord Corporation was founded here in Erie in 1924 by patent Attorney Hugh Lord. The company operates in 20 countries. In 2014, lord corporation consolidated it’s Erie operations into a new complex in Summit Township It recently announced an 80-million expansion at it’s Saegertown plant in Crawford county.

Lord employs 3,100 people world-wide and a thousand of them in Erie and Crawford counties.

