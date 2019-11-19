Mayor Schember speaks about the $90 million deal with Erie Water Works

The City of Erie is hoping to put the finishing touches on a deal that would provide $90 million dollars.

That agreement calls for Erie Water Works to prepay its lease with the city through 2060.

If approved, $5 million will be used to balance next years budget and the rest will pay off long term debt.

Mayor Joe Schember confirmed last night LIVE on JET 24 Action News that the biggest advantages are beyond 2020

“Our bond advisers have advised us that this should help our bond rating over time. It really drives down our expenses. That, totaled with some other things were doing, are going to save the city over $6 million per year starting in 2022,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The terms announced last week still need to be approved by the water works board and Erie City Council.