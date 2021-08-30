Mayor Schember speaks out about 2020 census potentially costing City of Erie federal dollars

The disappointing 2020 census could cost the City of Erie federal dollars.

That’s why Mayor Joe Schember continues to say he will challenge the count.

Earlier this month, the 2020 census report gave Erie a popular 94,831 almost $7,000 fewer than a decade ago.

Mayor Schember has often repeated his goal of getting the population back over 100,000.

Earlier on JET 24, Mayor Schember said that the challenge is about more than prestige.

“I really think our population has increased and we’re definitely gonna challenge this and hope to get at least over 100,000 again because that has a huge impact on federal funding you can get if you’re under 100,000.” said Joe Schember, (D), Mayor of Erie.

The 2020 census also knocked Erie from fourth to fifth largest city in Pennsylvania.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists