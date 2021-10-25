Mayor Schember sticks by plan to raise storm water fees

Erie’s Mayor Joe Schember is sticking by his plan to raise storm water fees in the City of Erie.

Mayor Schember joined our Newsmaker segment on October 25th. During this segment Mayor Schember was asked about why he supports raising a fee instead of using American Rescue Funds which are targeted toward infrastructure.

“And we are actually going to use, we’ve already used some money for infrastructure and I think on council’s next agenda we’re gonna have about 10 million dollars to fix the underground sewer system in Downtown Erie, which its the worst shape, and why we’re doing the fees is to look into the future to avoid these high costs that eventually turn into tax increases,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember said that if passed by council, the fee will be between $3 to $9 a quarter depending on the size of the property.

