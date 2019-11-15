Mayor Schember takes proposed property tax increase off the table for 2020 budget

Erie City Council begins work on the 2020 budget, with good news for property owners.

Mayor Joe Schember is taking a proposed property tax increase off the table. The changes were made possible because Erie Water Works has agreed to prepay their lease through 2060.

Mayor Schember told council he wants to eliminate the 0.75 percent increase on real estate tax, which will eliminate Erie residents from paying an additional tax in 2020.

Residents who work in the city, but live outside it will pay the same special levy income tax that city residents pay.

That is expected to increase revenue by 1.8 million dollars, but it’s the deal with Erie Water Works that is expected to make the biggest difference.

“They’re not buying ownership of the water authority, but they are prepaying all the yearly payments they would have made to us until 2060. We’re getting about $90 million dollars for that. We’re using a small portion of that— $5 million—to balance this year’s budget,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The city is looking to adjust the rate of return in pension plans, which will save at least $67 million.

Chiefs of the Erie Fire and Police Department also attended the meeting to review their budgets and goals for the 2020 budget.