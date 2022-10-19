Erie City Council expects to hear from Mayor Joe Schember at its meeting regarding his budget proposal for 2023 on Wednesday.

Budget making is one of the most important times of the year for the city and sets a bar for what it can accomplish. It doesn’t appear that Mayor Joe Schember plans on raising taxes but rather will lean on monies saved up from its deal with the water authority.

Mayor Schember said that he has been in close contact with every city department to get their input on spending requirements. The mayor said that the rising cost of utilities is hard to plan for during this time, so the budget may have to be adjusted when that is taken into consideration down the road.

Even though the city may not be raising specific taxes, they do add certain fees, including waste fees, and a stormwater fee, which will be voted at Wednesday’s meeting.

“But again, that’s the thing that’s allowing us to not raise taxes, which ideally, I’d like to never raise taxes. Unfortunately, the city’s expenses go up much faster than the revenue. We’re hoping we can get more people living in Erie, and as a result, there will be more revenue coming in from various taxes and such,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

In regard to bringing more people into the city, Mayor Schember said that he set a goal to bring in at least 10,000 more people over the next 7 years.