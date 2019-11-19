Breaking News
Mayor Schember visits students at Eagle’s Nest

As students were hard at work this morning in the classroom, a different face came in to see how their work was going.

Mayor Joe Schember made a visit to meet students who attend the Eagle’s Nest Program of Academic Distinction.

The school hosts 5th and 6th graders who live in the city.

During the visit, students had a chance to ask the Mayor questions about himself and the city, while spending some time to show him what they’re learning.

As students learned more about the city they live in, Mayor Schember explained the impact he hopes to leave for them.

