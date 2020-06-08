Mayor Schember wants to improve the relationship between city police and the Erie community

After the silent march that took place this weekend through Downtown Erie, demonstrators and organizers of the event plan to meet with Mayor Joe Schember.

Mayor Schember said that he and his staff are dedicated to improving the community police relations.

“We are totally committed to eliminating racial disparity and having everybody in Erie welcome. We are getting a lot of good ideas from various people now as to how we might pick up a little more quickly,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

After the silent march, both Mayor Schember and Bishop Dwayne Brock are urging the community to continue the conversation about racial injustice peacefully.

“We will discuss tangible steps that we can take right here in Erie PA to make this the all American city and make it wholesome for all people and all ethnicity,” said Bishop Dwayne Brock, CEO of Eagles Nest Corporation.

Brock is one of those people who will be meeting with the mayor to discuss the steps that the city can take to make Erie more inclusive. One of those steps includes being a more diverse police force.

“We need more minorities and women in the Erie Police Department and so we have to to have an active positive recruiting plan,” said Brock.

Brock added that a recruiting plan is necessary.

“A police department must look like the people that they serve. There has to be representation on the Erie Police Department,” said Brock.

Another topic Brock will be discussing with the mayor is the possibility of implementing body cameras for the City Police to wear.

“Not only will it protect the citizens of the community, but it will also protect the reputation of the police in the community,” said Brock.

The mayor said that the city’s program for strengthening police community partnerships had been meeting regularly before the pandemic started, however they have not met for the past couple of months.