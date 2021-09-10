Mayor Schember’s administration declares “Welcoming Week” for refugees

The Schember administration has declared a “Welcoming Week” to highlight refugees coming to Erie and helping to boost the local economy.

This comes after the City of Erie was certified as a “Welcoming City.”

According to the non-profit “Welcoming America,” Erie is a diverse community made up of immigrants and refugees from almost 100 countries..

Erie’s New American liaison, Niken Astari Carpenter said Erie is a hub for welcoming diversity.

“As American and everybody else see us as a human being,” said Carpenter. “And not just a refugee settlement or just, you know, somebody who wants to move here.”

Dylanna Grasinger, the executive director of the International Institute, agrees.

“It is a welcoming place and you know not to keep the word welcoming, it is and like I said I’m very thankful to be part of that and represent the families that we settle.”

Welcoming Week runs from Sept. 10th through the 19th.

