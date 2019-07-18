Mayor’s mid-year report shows surplus

The city of Erie’s mid-year budget report includes a small surplus, and the first numbers from the city’s new LERTA.

Mayor Joe Schember presented his 2019 mid-year address to city council at Wednesday’s meeting.

According to that report, the city is behind on revenue, but also spending less than expected. The result is a current budget surplus of almost 81 thousand. The biggest problem is a shortage of more than one million dollars in projected tax revenue.

“We expect to get that money eventually, but it may not be until January of next year. But we still think, even given that, we are projecting an 80 thousand dollar surplus this year. If we get some of that a little earlier, maybe in December, that would make it even better,” said Mayor of Erie Joe Schember.

The report also revealed during the first twelve business days of July, 16 LERTA permits have been issued for projects totaling almost 5.3 million dollars.