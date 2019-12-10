Mayville Diner in New York destroyed by fire

Residents in Mayville, New York are heartbroken after an overnight fire destroyed the beloved diner that has been in the community for more than 40 years.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire investigators say it could take at least a week to determine what caused the fire.

“All I could think last night was watching all those memories go up in smoke,” said Tabitha Say, Mayville resident.

Tabitha Say is one of the many Mayville residents who watched firefighters put out the flames that destroyed the Mayville Diner.

Say’s mother used to work at the diner. She said the diner was much more than just a place for people to eat.

“This is iconic, it really is. It’s the center of town and everybody knows the Mayville Diner,” said Say.

Chautauqua County fire and police investigators are now digging through what’s left of the diner, trying to figure out what happened.

The Captain of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says it took six crews to put out this fire.

“They had some difficulty putting the fire out, because the building had a metal roof on it. They worked on extinguishing the fire for a couple of hours last night,” said Richard Telford, Captain, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

A fire K9 unit was brought in to help find out if this was arson.

“With a loss of this size and the amount of damage that we have, we just like to cover all of our bases,” said Telford.

Reportedly, there was no one injured in the fire. But, Mayville residents say losing such an iconic building is such a tremendous loss.

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not the owners plan on rebuilding the diner.

At this point, residents say they are just coping with the loss.