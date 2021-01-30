Mazza Wine Vineyard creates winter treat known as ice wine

Craving something sweet? Mazza Wine Vineyard is creating something that is a true winter treat.

We spoke with one vineyard for more on this story.

The ice wine is a seasonal treat that can only be produced during the winter. Mazza Vineyards is one of the only wine vineyards in the United States that creates this delicacy.

What is better than drinking your dessert? How about a wine two times more sweet than a can of Coca-Cola.

“It’s different compared to any other thing you are going to have. For me it’s more similar to a mead because of the sweetness,” said Matt Draveck, Production Employee at Mazza Wine Vineyard.

The beginning of grape harvesting process is very detailed.

“We let the grapes sit out here well past the typical harvest in late October. We net them, we let them dehydrate on the vine and typically we are looking under 17 degrees Fahrenheit so they actually freeze on the vine when we press them,” said Mario Mazza, General Manager of Mazza Wine Vineyard.

So much work goes into pressing and fermenting the ice wine that Mazza said it is a labor of love.

“We are hand harvesting. We are bringing them back into the winery. We will start pressing those and that pressing process basically yields us that really sweet juice. We will take that and go ahead and start the fermentation,” said Mazza.

Now it’s really important to remember when picking the grapes that they must remain frozen from the time they are picked to the time they are being processed.

“The freezing really gives you that concentrated juice if they thaw back out then you know we lose that concentration we worked so hard to get with timing it right with mother nature. So that’s really important. We stack them up and put them in an isolated space so they stay frozen,” said Mazza.

This process is worth the wait to taste the delicious wine.

“The fermentation is slow. We want to retain all the characters. It’s a cool slow ferment so yeah this wine will probably be released by 2022,” said Mazza.

These specific grapes that make the wine are vidal blanc and are perfect for ice wine because they have a thicker skin and can freeze better without breaking.

This has been a tradition for over 40 years now for Mazza Vineyard and is something everyone can enjoy.