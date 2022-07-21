The Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) is making an effort to maximize productivity in the Erie community.

The business hosted an impact and volunteer luncheon that will unite other local businesses and volunteers.

The purpose is to introduce local businesses to various volunteer organizations to get them involved in the community.

“It’s a really nice way for companies during times when it’s so hard to hire employees, to give their employees an opportunity to engage and team-build by doing something good for the community.” Lori Joint, Vice President of the Manufacturer and Businesses Association.

This year is the first annual luncheon to bring businesses and the community together.