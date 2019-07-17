McClellan Street in Cambridge Springs reopened

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced McClellan Street (Route 1006) in Cambridge Springs Borough, Crawford County has been reopened following a slide repair project.

The street was closed in May 2018 between Plank Road (Route 1019) and Route 99 after the eastbound portion of the roadway was comprised due to shifting ground.

Repairs have been made to the roadway and the hillside that supports the road.

Motorists can check roadway conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511.com, 511PA app, or by calling 5-1-1.