McDonald’s across northwestern PA to offer free virtual resilience training for high school students

McDonald’s restaurants across northwestern PA are teaming up to offer free virtual resilience training for students experiencing anxiety and isolation during the pandemic.

Author Duncan Kirkwood says his book “Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics” is about being resilient and finding the purpose of life.

Kirkwood is a speaker, trainer and U.S. military veteran. He considers himself a global resilient advocate to help the youth find passion, perseverance and purpose.

McDonald’s restaurants across northwestern Pennsylvania have partnered with the author to offer the free youth resilience training.

There are 150 copies of Kirkwood’s book available in the Erie High School’s library.

“I decided I would take those principals and my military training and create a book that the average person, the parent who’s working, the grandparent who’s living their life, the young person who’s trying to figure themselves out, could use to become more resilient,” said Duncan Kirkwood, author/global resilient advocate, Rerouting.

“The book is great and the virtual session’s I think are going to be really wonderful for all of the kids,” said Debra Orlando, owner/operator, Erie McDonald’s.

The resilience training will take place in two weeks.

To register for the McDonald’s free youth resilience training, school administrators can click here.