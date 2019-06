A unique marketing event being planned at participating McDonald’s restaurants is offering you a way to get rid of unused foreign money.

It’s to promote the company’s new Worldwide Menu Favorites and it works like this: anyone who brings in legitimate foreign currency can get something off of the new menu.

It’s being run from 2pm to 6pm and only one exchange will be allowed per customer. The exchange must be done at the front counter.

Our question; do french fries count as world food?