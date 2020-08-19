McDonald’s hopes to raise $1 million for RMHC

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant loss of funding and donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

To help offset the losses, beginning Sunday, August 23rd and running through Saturday, October 3rd, McDonald’s restaurants across northwestern Pennsylvania will raise money through the drive- thru’s.

The chain hopes to raise $1 million.

When customers order through using the drive-thru, McDonald’s crews will encourage them to “Round up for RMHC.”

Customers can round up their bill to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or 5 dollars for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

RMHC helps children in the Erie area live happier, healthier and more productive lives by providing grants to area not-for-profit organizations that support young people.