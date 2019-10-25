McDonald’s on 5th and State Streets to be demolished Nov. 4

Change will soon be underway in Downtown Erie as the E.D.D.C. sets their sights on demolition projects.

Chelsey Withers reports from the former McDonald’s on 5th and State Streets on what those plans entail.

Come the week of November 4th, the building will no longer exist.

Some changes are already taking place with the removal of the McDonald’s sign.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation’s Executive Director explained over the next week they will have different environmental tests done to check on what was left over by McDonald’s.

Once that takes place, the corporation will then move on to how they will demolish the building.

After demolition is complete, the area will be used as a construction site for other projects happening, including North Park Row project.

“We want to turn this into something that the community can enjoy, so a public place. Whether it’s a dog park or a playground, or home of the soon to be curling league, we want to make sure this space is being utilized and being part of the revitalization downtown,” said John Persinger, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

With the inquiry of the McDonald’s property, the E.D.D.C. also owns the area back to the fence. The E.D.D.C. officially closed McDonald’s on 5th and State back on October 18, 2019. This is the only area on the block that is owned by the organization.