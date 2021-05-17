McDonalds restaurants across Northwestern PA partner with national author to offer free youth resilience training

McDonalds restaurants across Northwestern PA are partnering with a national author to offer free youth resilience training.

Duncan Kirkwood said his book “Rerouting: Resilence Tools and Tactics” is about being resilient and finding the purpose of life.

Kirkwood, a speaker, trainer, and U.S. military veteran, considers himself a global resilient advocate helping todays youth find passion, perseverance, and purpose in life.

Kirkwood said that the main focus of the training is to have the youth overcome setbacks and finding their purpose.

“The power of listening and speaking your truth. There’s a lot more that goes in being resilient. We’re starting here and we’re hoping that the kids really respond and the schools all participate and then they’ll want more,” said Duncan Kirkwood, Author of “Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics.”

Kirkwood said that he hopes the youth can learn and understand the power of speaking their truth.