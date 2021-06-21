McDonald’s says thank you to teachers with free slushies

A McDonald’s sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. McDonald’s has agreed to a $26 million settlement of a long-running class-action lawsuit over wages and work conditions at corporate-run locations in California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

McDonald’s across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland are offering teachers free small Minute Made Slushies as a thank you.

This week, participating McDonald’s restaurants across the tri-state area are saying thank you to educators by offering a free small Minute Made Slushie with any $1 purchase from the McDonald’s app.

The offer is available through Saturday, June 26.

This is part of McDonald’s Community Champions program, an ongoing initiative to demonstrate gratitude for community leaders who provide selfless service to local neighborhoods.

“Our restaurants have always been a place for the community to come together and share everyday feel-good moments with family, friends and neighbors,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Debra Orlando. “We are honored to show teachers how much they are appreciated.”

More than 200 restaurants across PA, WV, OH and MD are participating.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list