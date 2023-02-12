The McDowell Coed Cheer team travelled to Disney in Orlando, Florida this week for the 2023 National Cheer Competition and will be returning home as national champions.

The team took first place in the Medium Coed Varsity Gameday category, they also placed sixth in the Medium Varsity Coed Traditional competition.

The team of 30 athletes coached by Deena Pribonic will be returning to Erie Monday evening with a welcome reception being planned at McDowell High School for Monday night at 9 p.m.

The team took the silver medal at the 2023 PIAA Competitive Spirit competition back on January 28 after back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.