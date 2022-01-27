McDowell Coed Competitive Cheer Squad heads to Hershey to defend state championship title

The McDowell Coed Competitive Cheer Squad got a cheerful send off as they head off to Hershey to defend their State Championship title.

The Trojans made their way to the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships to compete against 14 other squads from across Pennsylvania.

The seniors hope that all their hard work will pay off and they will bring home another championship.

“Look at the lights, keep your feet on the ground. Go back to your basics as Coach always says. I think we’re going to do just fine,” said Jacob Skolnik, Senior.

“There’s some pressure because we did win first place last year, so we know that everybody is going to be out for blood. But, as long as we keep it together, we’re going to win,” said Arianna Emory, Senior.

The State Championship will be named on Saturday.